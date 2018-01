Lawmakers Unveil US Infrastructure Investment Blueprint

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday laid out principles for investing in U.S. infrastructure and streamlining environmental reviews for projects in a report it hopes will serve as the “bedrock” for an eventual infrastructure plan to tackle surface transportation, ports, aviation, energy and broadband upgrades.



The so-called Problem Solvers Caucus, made up of 24 Democrats and 24 Republicans, released a report called "Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure," laying out a series of recommendations from the caucus’ Infrastructure Working Group to build a 21st century infrastructure network....

To view the full article, register now.