Amtrak Crash Ups Pressure To Bolster Rail Safety Tech

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 12:42 PM EST) -- Last month’s Amtrak train derailment over a Washington highway that killed three people during an inaugural trip on a new route has reignited concerns over federal rail safety mandates that have yet to be fully implemented, experts say, increasing the pressure on railroads to install crash-avoidance technology.



The National Transportation Safety Board said in a Jan. 4 preliminary report that the Dec. 18 derailment of an Amtrak Cascades train was due to it speeding as it approached a curve, and that federally mandated technology known as...

