Democrats Tout Upper Hand After Court Halts DACA Demise

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge who barred the Trump administration’s planned rollback of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Tuesday handed Democratic lawmakers trying to negotiate a legislative replacement for the program with what they see as a golden opportunity.



While the ruling does not constitute a guarantee of DACA benefits, given that it will likely be appealed, it provides Democrats with significant leverage in brokering a deal with Republicans over a bipartisan bill, immigrant activists and policymakers alike said Wednesday. They asserted that Congress remains under...

To view the full article, register now.