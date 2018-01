Gov't Watchdog Wants DHS To Improve Terrorism Screenings

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- Federal immigration officials need to do a better job of ensuring that foreign nationals under their watch do not have ties to terrorist organizations, the watchdog agency for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has found.



While the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses an established protocol to screen individuals to ascertain whether they have ties to terrorist organizations, a review by the DHS’ Office of Inspector General found that the agency has an uneven record of compliance with the...

To view the full article, register now.