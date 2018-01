Plaintiffs Will Pick Up Labor Enforcement Slack: Study

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s expected pullback from big-ticket enforcement litigation will fuel more private lawsuits from plaintiffs firms seeking to “fill the void,” according to a Seyfarth Shaw LLP report issued Wednesday that also found the value of the 10 top workplace class action settlements reached a record $2.7 billion last year.



In 2017, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission more than doubled the number of merits cases it filed from the prior year, including an increased number of high-impact cases alleging systemic violations, according to the...

