Fed. Circ. Ruling Prompts Mistrial In Symantec Unit IP Case

Law360, San Jose (January 10, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday granted Symantec unit Blue Coat’s request for a mistrial in a cybersecurity patent infringement case brought by Finjan, saying a just-issued Federal Circuit decision striking damages in a related case called for a fresh jury, free from certain impressions about damages and willfulness issues.



The presiding judge said she agreed with concerns expressed by Symantec-acquired Blue Coat Systems that the Federal Circuit's opinion in the prior case affects many of the issues that have been discussed in the current trial....

