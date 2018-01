Produce Giant Dole Withdraws IPO

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- Dole Food Co. Inc. pulled an initial public offering on Wednesday, nearly a year after the fruit and vegetables giant filed plans to return to public markets following a restructuring in the private markets.



Westlake Village, California-based Dole did not give a reason for its withdrawal, telling regulators it "has determined not to pursue the contemplated public offering at this time," according to a notice with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company declined to comment on Wednesday.



Dole filed IPO plans in April, listing...

