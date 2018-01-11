FCC Agrees To Look Harder At Wireless Efficacy In Crises

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has agreed to foster more-stringent reporting requirements for mobile carriers after a government watchdog found the agency’s oversight of emergency communications was deficient.



The commitment comes in response to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report published Dec. 12 and released Tuesday that detailed wireless network outages, including incidents related to natural disasters, and found that the FCC did not closely track carriers’ performance during times of crisis.



The FCC said it will follow the GAO’s recommendations to “work with industry to develop...

To view the full article, register now.