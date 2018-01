Epstein Becker Expands Labor Practice With Ex-MLB Atty

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 2:05 PM EST) -- A former vice president and deputy general counsel for Major League Baseball has joined Epstein Becker Green's employment, labor and workforce management practice as partner in the firm's New York office, the firm said on Wednesday.



Jennifer Gefsky brings seven years of experience as MLB VP and deputy general counsel to Epstein Becker. During her time in the league office, she represented the MLB in negotiations for various collective bargaining agreements, as well as employment matters between players and umpires.



"One of the things I am...

