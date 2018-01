Facebook, Feds Narrow Dispute Over IRS Summonses

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:01 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. and the U.S. government have resolved some disagreements over seven summonses from the Internal Revenue Service seeking information on how the social media giant transfers rights from its worldwide business through Facebook Ireland, according to a court filing Tuesday.



Facebook had challenged the scope and breadth of the IRS summonses, but a stipulation filed in California federal court showed that the parties have ironed out disagreements over the scope of the requests since November.



The stipulation also said that Facebook and the government met...

