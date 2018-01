Antitrust Litigation Volume Plateaus In 2017

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 12:02 AM EST) -- About 600 antitrust suits were filed in federal court last year, down 36 percent from the 2015 high of 934 and fewer than in any year since 2011, according to an analysis released by Lex Machina on Tuesday.



More than 120 cases were filed in the fourth quarter of 2017, in line with the recent trend of 100 to 150 cases per quarter, the analysis said. But the annual total was the lowest since 2011, when just 489 antitrust suits were filed, and about 12 percent...

