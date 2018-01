Auctioneer Fights Domain Name Transfer To Augusta National

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Green Jacket Auctions Inc. filed suit in Georgia federal court Wednesday against famed golf club Augusta National Inc., host of the Masters Golf Tournament, seeking to take back its website’s greenjacketauctions.com domain name from the club and claiming it doesn’t infringe Augusta’s trademark rights.



The rare golf memorabilia auctioneering company — which claims to have successfully hosted 30 auctions and sold millions of dollars of Augusta National memorabilia including several of the club’s iconic green jackets — said it is suing to prevent the transfer of...

