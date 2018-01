Banks Urge 7th Circ. To Revive Schnuck Data Breach Suit

Law360, Chicago (January 10, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A group of banks that issued debit and credit cards affected in a 2012 data breach at Schnuck stores urged the Seventh Circuit Wednesday to resurrect its putative class action against the grocery chain, saying the lower court improperly found the store had no duty to secure their interests in protecting the information compromised in the breach.



The banks' attorney John Driscoll told the three-judge panel his clients' suit was properly brought under Illinois’ Consumer Fraud Act, because their interests are closely intertwined with the cardholding...

To view the full article, register now.