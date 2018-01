Pa.’s Casino Expansion: 3 Legal Battlefields To Watch

Law360, Philadelphia (January 10, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania’s recently enacted plan to authorize 10 new casinos to shore up the state’s troubled finances has already sparked a string of lawsuits challenging the measure, cases that gambling industry stakeholders will be watching as the licensing process for the new facilities steams forward.



Penn National Gaming Inc. has so far dominated the conversation surrounding the plan, not only filing a federal lawsuit this week challenging the measure but also securing the first license one day later with a $50.1 million bid.



Earlier in January, the...

