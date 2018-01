Guess’ $1.72M Sham-Price Deal Faces Expiration Questions

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A California judge considering Guess Inc.'s deal to give outlet shoppers $1.72 million in vouchers to settle class action claims of misleading pricing tactics questioned the vouchers’ six-month expiration date at a hearing Wednesday, saying the deadline might not give shoppers enough time to use them.



The coordinated case accuses Guess of tagging items at its outlet stores with inflated suggested prices next to sales prices to deceive customers into believing they are receiving a significant discount, even though the merchandise was never sold in any...

