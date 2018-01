DOJ Cements $24M FCA Deal Over Bogus Dental Care

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- A children’s dental clinic chain and the company that manages it will pay $24 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that they inflated their state Medicaid reimbursements by performing unwarranted root canals on babies and other unnecessary procedures, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.



Dental management company Benevis LLC, formerly known as NCDR LLC, and its affiliated Kool Smiles Dental Clinics have not admitted to wrongdoing and said in an emailed statement that they are settling to avoid spending any more time or money...

