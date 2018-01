Doc Says ‘Payoff’ By Feds Warrants Nix Of Criminal Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- A doctor accused of fraudulently obtaining more than 10,000 units of painkillers and other controlled substances said Monday the case should be tossed because the lead federal prosecutor offered a “payoff” disguised as an expert witness fee to a key fact witness for the defense.



In a motion to dismiss, counsel for Dr. Frank C. Purpera Jr. said it had recently discovered that the lead prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennie Waering, had contacted Dr. Charles Judy and invited the doctor to serve as a paid expert...

To view the full article, register now.