Former Loeb & Loeb Client Says Firm Misfiled Patent Notices

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- An inventor sued Loeb & Loeb LLP in California federal court on Tuesday, accusing the firm of filing notices of transfers to other companies of patents he allegedly owned, saying the patents belonged to him and were “never” assigned to those companies.



Roy McAlister said that after he revoked the firm’s power of attorney after a Loeb & Loeb counsel informed him of a “conflict of interest” between it and two companies he had co-founded, the firm filed notices to domestic and foreign patent offices of...

