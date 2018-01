Manafort, Gates Face $26M Suit Over Ukrainian Investment

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- An entity said to be controlled by a Russian industrialist hit former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his longtime deputy Rick Gates with a $26 million suit in Manhattan trial court Wednesday, claiming the duo lied about where money that was supposed to back a Ukrainian cable and internet investment actually went.



Surf Horizon Ltd.’s suit says it pumped $26 million into a Cayman Islands partnership controlled by Manafort and Gates, who are separately facing criminal charges in Washington, D.C., federal court as part of...

