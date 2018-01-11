Freeborn Snags Vedder Price Atty For Its Chicago IP Team

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP announced Wednesday that it has added a partner with a wide range of experience to its intellectual property litigation team.



Timothy M. Nitsch comes to Freeborn’s Chicago office from Vedder Price PC, where he represented individual inventors as well as small, mid-sized and large corporations, according to the firm’s release.



“Tim brings a technology background and extensive litigation experience that will be highly valuable to our clients with diverse IP and patent issues,” David C. Gustman, a partner and head of the...

