Freeborn Snags Vedder Price Atty For Its Chicago IP Team

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP announced Wednesday that it has added a partner with a wide range of experience to its intellectual property litigation team.

Timothy M. Nitsch comes to Freeborn’s Chicago office from Vedder Price PC, where he represented individual inventors as well as small, mid-sized and large corporations, according to the firm’s release.

“Tim brings a technology background and extensive litigation experience that will be highly valuable to our clients with diverse IP and patent issues,” David C. Gustman, a partner and head of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular