Mueller Adds Veteran DOJ Cybercrime Prosecutor To Team

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has brought a cybersecurity specialist and assistant U.S. attorney with experience prosecuting Computer Fraud and Abuse Act crimes onto his team, Law360 confirmed Thursday.



Ryan K. Dickey, who previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, joined Mueller’s investigation in November, a spokesperson for the special counsel said Thursday. The story was first reported by The Washington Post.



Dickey, who was on the team of federal prosecutors that landed a 52-month prison sentence for hacker...

