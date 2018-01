Ill. Feed Co. Settles Suit Over 2 Workers' Deaths For $6M

Law360, Chicago (January 10, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- The families of two men who were killed while working for a livestock feed manufacturer will receive $6 million in a settlement that ends their wrongful death lawsuit against the Illinois company, attorneys for both sides told Law360 on Wednesday.



Agridyne LLC will pay the estates of Frank Rosebur and Dean Stone $3 million each to exit a lawsuit in Illinois state court over claims it failed to use proper safety procedures in its Pekin, Illinois, rail car cleaning facility, where the men worked, according to...

