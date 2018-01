Deutsche Notice Claim Revived In $306M Mortgage Trust Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday revived Deutsche Bank’s claim that Morgan Stanley breached a contract by failing to notify it about problems in the residential mortgage trust at issue in a $306 million suit, saying the law had changed since the claim was dismissed.



In a seven-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruled that she was vacating a prior judge’s 2015 ruling dismissing Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.’s claim that Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC had failed to meet the notice...

