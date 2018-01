ICE Raids 7-11s Nationwide, Arrests 21 Immigrant Workers

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 9:50 PM EST) -- Federal immigration officials inspected nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the country Wednesday morning, arresting 21 employees for being illegally present in the U.S. in what was the Trump administration’s largest immigration enforcement operation against an individual employer to date.



Conducted by Homeland Security Investigations agents at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the raids consisted of employment audits and interviews with store workers in a follow-up to a 2013 probe that led to charges against nine 7-Eleven franchisees and managers, ICE representatives said.



Thomas D....

