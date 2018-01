Tinder User Says Age Bias Suit Deserves Second Chance

Law360, Los Angeles (January 10, 2018, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Tinder user asked a California appellate panel on Wednesday to swipe right on his bid to revive a putative class action accusing the dating app of discriminating against people ages 30 and up by charging them a higher price to use premium features.



Allan Candelore accused Tinder of violating California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act by treating customers differently based on their age, as the company charges users age 30 and up $19.99 a month for its premium Tinder Plus features, while younger users pay $9.99....

