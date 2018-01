Sen. Gillibrand Pledges To Block Trump's US Atty Pick

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., pledged Wednesday that she will block President Donald Trump's likely permanent pick for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York after multiple reports said the president had personally interviewed the person expected to be the eventual candidate.



Gillibrand’s announcement on Twitter followed a report in The New York Times that she intended to use her prerogative as a home-state senator if interim U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, formerly of Greenberg Traurig LLP, is nominated for the post. Gillibrand said Trump’s reported...

