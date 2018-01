9th Circ. Won’t Revisit Tribes' Wash. Fishing Rights Row

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday declined a request by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and other native groups to revisit its decision that reversed a lower court and said the Lummi Nation did have the right to take fish in an area near Seattle under an 1855 treaty.



In a brief order, the appeals court panel denied the rehearing request and said “no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc.” The order denies bids for a redo from the Port Gamble...

