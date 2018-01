Fla. Compounding Pharmacy, Execs Escape Rep's FCA Claims

Law360, Miami (January 11, 2018, 6:22 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a former sales representative's amended False Claims Act suit against a Florida compounding pharmacy and its top executives, finding her pleadings insufficient on claims outside of an accusation of overbilling the government's Tricare program on which the government has already intervened.



U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington ruled last month that the government adequately pled its claims that RS Compounding LLC and its owner, Renier Gobea, had knowingly charged Tricare prices well in excess of what it charged...

