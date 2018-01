Feds Seek Quick Win In Dakota Access Pipeline Permit Fight

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- The federal government told a D.C. district court Wednesday that the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s bid to pull the permits for the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline because there was no overarching environmental review document was improper, asserting that each of its departments had correctly handled its distinct responsibilities.



The government opposed the Yankton Sioux’s November request that U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg extend his June decision ordering further environmental review of the pipeline by vacating the government’s easements, permits and other approvals. Instead, the government...

