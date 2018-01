Calif. County Must Face Suit Over Tribal Cop Prosecution

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss the Bishop Paiute Tribe's suit claiming a California county's prosecution of a tribal police officer interfered with the tribe's authority to police its own lands, rebuffing arguments that the tribe failed to state a claim.



U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd denied motions to dismiss from defendants Inyo County, Sheriff William Lutze and District Attorney Thomas Hardy in a suit lodged against them over the arrest and prosecution of tribal police officer Daniel Johnson.



Johnson was charged with...

To view the full article, register now.