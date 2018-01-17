Expert Analysis

A Closer Look At Consumer Finance Law In 2017, And Beyond

By Alan Wingfield and Amir Shachmurove January 17, 2018, 11:20 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 11:20 AM EST) -- The more things change, the saying goes, the more they stay the same.

In 2017, as in 2016, consumer financial services still ranked as one of this nation’s most thoroughly regulated industries. For those companies confronting the prospect of a governmental agency’s enforcement action or one more plaintiff’s suit, addressing regulatory compliance, navigating the minutiae of regulatory supervision, or weighing major as well as minor transactions, a year that began with definite promise instead concluded with much still contested and many threats newly ascendant. This article...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular