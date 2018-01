NJ Atty Of Movie Fame Gets Home Confinement In Tax Case

Law360, Newark (January 11, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A former prosecutor who was portrayed by Russell Crowe in the movie “American Gangster” was sentenced to three years' probation, including 10 months of home confinement, for failure to pay taxes after a New Jersey federal judge said Thursday that the suspended lawyer deserved leniency.



Calling him “a man that for all intents and purposes has been a great man,” U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said Richard “Richie” Roberts, 80, has led an otherwise law-abiding life and that a custodial term would be inappropriate in light...

