Suing Models Seek To Freeze Assets Of Fla. Swingers Club

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Playboy Playmates and other professional models suing a Tampa-area swingers club for allegedly using their likenesses without permission asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to freeze the club's assets after its owners threatened to file for bankruptcy to make sure the women “do not get anything.”



Andrew Harrow, who with his wife owns Eyes Wide Shut LLC, doing business as Eyz Wide Shut, had just finished giving a deposition on Jan. 4 when he turned to one of the models’ attorneys and told her “this...

To view the full article, register now.