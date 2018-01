Wife Of Ex-Mexican Official Gets 10 Months For Bank Fraud

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the wife of the former Tabasco, Mexico, finance secretary to 10 months in prison, after a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud — but not guilty of conspiring to commit money laundering — in an alleged $40 million scheme.



Silvia Beatriz Perez-Ceballos, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos, who gave Perez-Ceballos credit for time served, meaning she could be out in roughly two months.



Prosecutors claim Perez-Ceballos,...

