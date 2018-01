With New WTO Case, Canada Muscles Up Against Trump

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:36 PM EST) -- Canada's sweeping World Trade Organization case targeting core pillars of U.S. trade law is a bold move that experts view as a direct response to the Trump administration's aggressive posture in both the North American Free Trade Agreement talks and elsewhere in the larger trading landscape.



Ottawa's new case cries foul on a litany of policies the U.S. has used in its anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases stretching back over two decades, citing nearly 200 instance of U.S. wrongdoing. The case is staggering in scope, but...

