Water Balloon Toy Makers Square Off Over IP In Fed. Circ.

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- The maker of toys designed to rapidly fill multiple water balloons urged a Federal Circuit panel Thursday to burst a pair of federal injunctions blocking the sale of the toys, saying a federal judge erred in finding that patent infringement suits against them are likely to succeed.



Telebrands Inc., which is accused of making three different products that copy a Kickstarter-funded toy called Bunch O Balloons, challenged injunctions against two of the products in back-to-back oral arguments before the Federal Circuit, saying the patents at issue...

