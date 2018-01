Teva Investors Fight Bid To Nix Price-Fixing Suit

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Two pension plans on Wednesday hit back against a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and several of its former officers to throw out their proposed investor class action over Teva’s alleged price-fixing in the generic-drug market, defending the quality of their pleadings to a Connecticut federal court.



Teva and the executives asked the court to dismiss the case through a number of filings in December on the grounds that the investors’ lawsuit — which claims various securities violations over the alleged price-fixing scheme — made up...

