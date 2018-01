Fed. Circ. Keeps UPS' Alice Win On Notification Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused to revive a telecommunications technology licensing company’s infringement suit against United Parcel Service Inc., lodging a short order on Thursday affirming a Georgia court’s finding the patent’s claims were unpatentable under Alice.



Mobile Telecommunications Technologies LLC had been trying to revive its legal fight against UPS after a Georgia federal judge in 2016 found its U.S. Patent No. 5,786,748 covered abstract claims that were unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank International, court...

