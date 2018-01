ICE Touts Workplace Immigration Enforcement Strategy

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday touted its efforts to crack down on individuals who are unauthorized to work in the U.S., saying the agency is implementing a strategy to find these workers and penalize their employers.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations is using a strategy that focuses on imposing fines on employers that violate employment laws and on detaining workers who labor in the U.S. without authorization from the federal government to do so, according to the agency’s announcement on Wednesday....

To view the full article, register now.