Sweden’s Tele2 Pays $3.2B For Cable Provider Com Hem

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Swedish telecommunications giant Tele2 AB said Wednesday it will take over cable, internet and telephone provider Com Hem AB in a deal worth approximately 26 billion Swedish kroner ($3.3 billion) to create a major player in the country’s broadband and mobile network space.



Tele2 will pay 37.02 kroner in cash and slightly more than one share of Tele2 stock for each share of Com Hem, representing a total of 146 kroner for each unit of Com Hem stock. The deal will see Com Hem shareholders take...

