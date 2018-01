Reps Say Navy, DOD Push For Secrecy Is Counterproductive

Law360, Nashville (January 11, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- A pair of Republican congressmen criticized the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense on Wednesday for being overly secretive, saying their reticence is hurting efforts to gain a bigger defense budget and a larger Navy fleet and to find solutions to operational issues.



Moves to increase secrecy at the Navy and at the DOD itself have been a major impediment for helping to sell the public on the DOD’s push toward a $700 billion defense budget and the Navy’s plan to ramp up to a 355-ship...

