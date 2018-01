Think Tank Slams Attacks On FCC's Pai Over Net Neutrality

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- The head of a conservative think tank called for civility Thursday amid rancorous debate over the Federal Communications Commission’s vote to repeal net neutrality, which has drawn personal attacks, including threats, against the agency’s Republican chairman, Ajit Pai.



Randolph May, president of the self-described “free market-oriented” think tank The Free State Foundation, noted in a blog post that the Indian-American Pai has faced personal attacks ranging “from foul epithets to crude racist innuendo to — shockingly — outright death threats.” Pai’s wife and children have also...

