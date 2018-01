3 Key Environmental Insurance Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 11:22 AM EST) -- Insurance attorneys will be closely watching key environmental remediation coverage cases in 2018, including a battle at the California Supreme Court over the prerequisites for a pesticide manufacturer to tap into excess policies and an insurer's request for Pennsylvania's high court to ax a ruling expanding a chemical maker's cleanup coverage.



Here, Law360 looks at three high-stakes cases that could shape environmental cleanup coverage law.



Montrose v. Superior Court



The California Supreme Court agreed in late December to decide whether former pesticide manufacturer Montrose Chemical Corp....

To view the full article, register now.