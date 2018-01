Billions In Federal IT Spending Lacks Oversight, GAO Says

Law360, Nashville (January 11, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- Failures to keep chief information officers properly in the loop on information technology acquisitions means federal agencies are letting billions of dollars in IT spending go forward without effective review, the Government Accountability Office said Wednesday.



Federal agencies are both failing to fully identify their IT contract portfolios and failing to send their IT acquisition plans to their chief information officers for review, in contravention of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act, or FITARA, a 2014 law intended to bring better oversight to federal IT...

