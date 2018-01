NASA Space Station Contractor Falling Short, Watchdog Says

Law360, Nashville (January 11, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- The contractor on a $196 million cooperative deal to manage non-NASA research aboard the International Space Station has chronically underperformed, with NASA’s “hands-off” approach toward the deal contributing to that lack of performance, a watchdog said Thursday.



The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, or CASIS, has fallen short of NASA’s expectations for the research management deal and has not been adequately held to account for, or pushed to remedy, those failures by NASA, the NASA Office of Inspector General claimed in its report....

