MetroPCS Ducks Suit Over Data Given To Law Enforcement

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday sided with MetroPCS by nixing a man’s claims that it illegally gave state law enforcement his subscriber information and data about his cellphone usage, which he asserted resulted in his arrest, conviction and incarceration for assault with a dangerous weapon.



U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. granted MetroPCS Massachusetts LLC and its unnamed employees summary judgment on Ryan Gamboa’s claims for deceptive business practices, breach of contract and invasion of privacy, among other things.



The judge agreed with MetroPCS...

