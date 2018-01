Hitachi’s $14M Antitrust Deal Gets Preliminary Approval

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval Wednesday to Hitachi Chemical Co.’s $14 million deal with two putative classes of indirect purchasers to end their accusations the manufacturer schemed with competitors to jack up the price of capacitors.



U.S. District Judge James Donato wholly adopted the proposed preliminary approval order clearing the deal, of which $13.4 million would go to a proposed class of buyers of electrolytic capacitors — an essential part of DVD players, computers, car engines and air bag systems — manufactured by Hitachi...

