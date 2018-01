Feds Must Pay $1.4M For VA Patient’s Cancer Misdiagnosis

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday put the federal government on the hook for approximately $1.4 million after ruling that a Veterans Affairs hospital failed to make a timely diagnosis of a man’s lung cancer, which contributed to his death.



Following a three-day bench trial held in August, U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino found that VA medical staff were in possession of a chest X-ray of patient William Mann Jr. but failed to notice that a lesion on his lung was a sign of...

