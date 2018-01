Chrysler Workers Say UAW Officials Took Bribes To Cut Jobs

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- Current and former Chrysler paint shop workers hit parent company FCA US LLC and the United Auto Workers union with class actions Thursday alleging high-ranking union officials took bribes to accept a deal that cost members of one proposed class their jobs and slashed pay and benefits for members of the other.



The workers said the company and the union violated the Labor Management Relations Act through the scheme, which they say yielded a contract that let union officials offer the vacated jobs to new workers...

