Net Neutrality Reversal Gains Hill Support As Hurdles Loom

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats announced this week that they’re gaining steam in their forthcoming effort to nullify the Federal Communications Commission’s December decision to roll back Obama-era net neutrality protections, with one defecting Republican giving the measure a chance of passing the Senate.



But things aren’t looking so rosy in the House and over at the executive branch. Even if enough support is rallied for the measure to pass in the Senate, experts surmise that House leaders will be more reticent to back such a movement — even...

